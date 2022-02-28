Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $473.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

