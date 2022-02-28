Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

