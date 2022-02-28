Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

