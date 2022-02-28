Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

