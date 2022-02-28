Citigroup Trims Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price to $18.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

PSNL opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Personalis by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Personalis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Personalis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

