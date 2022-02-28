The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,207 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.96% of Lovesac worth $49,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 2,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.34. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

