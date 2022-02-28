United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.