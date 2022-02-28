Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PVH were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

