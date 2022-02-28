Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 406 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.94, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

