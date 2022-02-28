MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,828,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,554,000 after acquiring an additional 538,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

