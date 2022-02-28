LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,276,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $43.33 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.