Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,519 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Coherent by 230.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coherent by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Coherent by 643.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 69.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $264.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.20. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

