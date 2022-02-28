Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 658.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zillow Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $178.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

