Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,681 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

