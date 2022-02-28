Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,292,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $21.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

