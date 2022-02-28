Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 13,792 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $14,889,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $9,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 188.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $109.62 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

