Millennium Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 324.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $225.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

