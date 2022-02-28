Millennium Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

