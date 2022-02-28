DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.35.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
