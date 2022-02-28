DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

