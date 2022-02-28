Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

