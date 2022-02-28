Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $92.33 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

