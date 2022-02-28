National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 146,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 135,063 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 56.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RVT opened at $17.32 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
