IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.