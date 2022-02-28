Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of IVERIC bio worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISEE stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

