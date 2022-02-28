Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Saratoga Investment worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAR stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

