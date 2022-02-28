Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG opened at $133.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.