National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,139,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 528,978 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 62,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

