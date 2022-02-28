Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,858 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $57.01 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.