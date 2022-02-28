Invesco Ltd. Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.56 on Monday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $863.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AINV. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

