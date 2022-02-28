Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Gladstone Commercial worth $15,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.14 million, a P/E ratio of -178.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

