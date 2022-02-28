Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,176 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,119,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

