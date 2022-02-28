Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

