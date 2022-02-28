Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,086,598 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,336. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RILY opened at $60.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

