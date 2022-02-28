Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 187,400 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Switch worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 425,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 601,529 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

