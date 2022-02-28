Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 55,925 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

