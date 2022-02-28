iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,806,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $125.36 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $124.59 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.