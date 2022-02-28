Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 833 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,314,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

