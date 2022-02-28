Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.66% of Titan Machinery worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.59 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $645.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.