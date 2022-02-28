J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

