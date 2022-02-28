Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 111,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

