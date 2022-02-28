Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in California Resources were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $14,955,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in California Resources by 36.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in California Resources by 356.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $715,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC opened at $40.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 in the last 90 days.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

