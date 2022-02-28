Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.67.
REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
REGN opened at $618.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.10 and a 200 day moving average of $624.67. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
