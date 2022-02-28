Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.67.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

REGN opened at $618.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.10 and a 200 day moving average of $624.67. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

