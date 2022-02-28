Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.64% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 97,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

