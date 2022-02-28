iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

