Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.37% of Premier Financial worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.91 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

