Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,678,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

