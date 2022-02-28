Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 217,225 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 208,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

XYL opened at $90.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

