Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

