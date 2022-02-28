United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,812 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

