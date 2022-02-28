Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,721 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 184,682 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

